Minor injuries for 6 children after school bus crash on Route 128 in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - 6 children are being treated for minor injuries after their school bus collided with another vehicle on Route 128 in Beverly, state police said.

Eleven children were on the bus from the Brookwood School, a day school in Manchester-by-the-Sea, when it collided with another vehicle this afternoon, police said. The collision left the bus facing against traffic in the middle of the road.

First responders treated six children for minor injuries at the scene and one was taken to an area hospital by emergency services, police said. Another bus took the remaining children to the hospital as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)