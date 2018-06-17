LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – Many schools across Massachusetts have considered canceling classes Monday because of the extreme heat.

Lowell Public Schools announced schools will be closed Monday as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s. Administrators said Saturday that there was strong concern regarding the safety and comfort of Lowell students due to the forecasted extreme heat.

Haverhill Public Schools and Lawrence Public Schools both called for half-days on Monday because of the heat. The students will be let out of school just after noon.

