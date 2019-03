Schools across Massachusetts are canceling classes for Monday ahead of a snowstorm that could drop up to 8 inches on the Bay State.

School closings are coming as the state gears up for hazardous travel conditions during Monday’s commute.

Click Here for our latest list of storm closings and delays.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas in pink from 7 PM tonight through 10 AM Monday. The heaviest snow will fall from midnight-7AM Monday. Poor travel expected for the Monday morning commute. @7News pic.twitter.com/TeUS6BzIVH — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) March 3, 2019

