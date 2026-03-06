ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A messy mix of snow and sleet created slick driving conditions across Massachusetts on Friday, which prompted some school districts to announce cancellations and others to delay the start of classes so students could make it in safely.

In Andover, a steady snow had switche over to sleet around 6 a.m. and 7’s Hannah Cotter reported drivers were dealing with a dangerous driving situation. State police say they have responded to several weather-related crashes in other parts of the state.

Motorists are being urged to take it slow and leave plenty of space between themselves and the car in front of them if they are heading out this morning.

View cancellations and delays here

