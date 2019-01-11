FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two schools are reopening in Fall River Friday after a stomach bug forced officials to cancel classes.

Argosy Collegiate Charter School officials closed their middle and high schools Thursday after a significant number of staff members and students fell ill.

They encouraged everyone to “please be safe and rest.”

Cleaning crews worked throughout the night to disinfect the schools’ surfaces.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)