(WHDH) — Science shows that warm, gooey, fresh-out-to-the-oven chocolate chip cookies can be hard to resist.

Research suggests that the ingredients in chocolate chip cookies not only create a perfectly harmonious flavor, but they also blend to create a perfectly addictive treat.

One of the main ingredients, sugar, is shown to induce cravings and can trigger some of the same addictive responses as cocaine.

When using a traditional recipe, each cookie could have about 2.5 teaspoons of sugar.

The chocolate also contains small amounts of a compound that triggers the same parts of your brain as the addictive ingredient in marijuana, THC.

