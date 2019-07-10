SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts is waiving its adoption fees for a limited time thanks to a generous donation by country music singer Miranda Lambert.

Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation recently gave out $150,000 in grants to 50 shelters across the country, including the Scituate Animal Shelter.

The shelter is hoping that the waived fees will encourage more people to adopt.

“Summer is the slowest time for adoptions and we have a shelter that is absolutely full,” they wrote on Facebook. “Our pets are hoping against hope that you will come and take them home!”

Fees are set to be waived until July 19.

Those looking to adopt a new furry friend can visit the shelter’s website.

