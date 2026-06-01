BOSTON (WHDH) - Jason Waddleton was beside himself when Scotland was picked to play two of their three World Cup matches in Boston.

He’s run the area’s only Scottish bar for 16 years.

When asked what makes a Scottish bar different, Waddleton responded, “Well, single malt whiskey would be the first thing we would say. Haggis then. I don’t think the Irish would want to make Haggis.”

The Scots love their soccer too. Fans are excited to see their home team play just down the road in Foxboro. They’ll also get to cut loose for a three-day event surrounding the first game.

“Specialty bars. A kids’ area, actually. Between 12 and 3, that’s going to be there. All the way back here. Big screen, tent, and stage. Is it going to be like a little Scotland? It is. With 700 people, it will be bigger than some towns.”

Now, Scotland may not be considered a world soccer power, but Waddleton said he’s counting on their supporters to be world-class fans.

“We’ve got a sad history of the World Cup of not quite making that second round, but we’re very hopeful this time that we’re going to get into that next round. But we’re going to have three parties anyway.”

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