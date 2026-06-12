BOSTON (WHDH) - Scottish and Haitian fan pride was on full display as excited fans crowded to get a glimpse of their favorite FIFA World Cup football teams when they arrived in Massachusetts on Thursday.

The Scotland national football team touched down at Hanscom Air Force Base in Lincoln from Charlotte, where they are based for the World Cup. Fans lined up at the Westin hotel in Waltham to give them a massive, warm welcome.

“We just have fun, have a great time, very special next couple of days,” one Scotland fan said.

The Tartan Army were also seen raising glasses and their voices at The Dubliner Irish Pub in Boston’s Government Center, celebrating Scotland’s first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

“We’ve waited 28 years for this, so this is how happy we are. Boston doesn’t know what’s coming on Saturday!” said another Scotland fan.

“I will be in the stadium with my two children it will be breaking my heart, because it is such a special moment,” said Greg Thompson, a Scotland fan.

The Haitian national football team also flew in to Massachusetts from their base in New Jersey Thursday, and arrived at the Marriott hotel in Quincy to drums, flags, and chants from a group of fans. This year marks the first World Cup appearance for Haiti in more than 50 years.

“It’s exciting, I love seeing their energy towards us, too, so being able to greet them and wish them well and to just see their expression right before their win, because they’re going to win, is really amazing,” said Therlande Louissaint, a Haiti fan.

For both teams, the World Cup is about more than just winning – it’s about showcasing a strong sense of national pride.

“It is so exciting to see them. They made it all the way here, and that’s something we should always be proud of,” said another Haiti fan.

Scotland will play Haiti at Boston Stadium in Foxboro Saturday.





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