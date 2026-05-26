FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - While state officials are urging people to take public transit to the World Cup, one man has different plans.

He’s walking to Foxboro from Los Angeles! Craig Ferguson started his cross-country trek to raise money for mental health support.

Ferguson is hoping to arrive in Massachusetts in time to see his home country of Scotland play in its first game. He is just over 90 days into his journey and has nearly three weeks to go.

He’s wearing his Scottish pride through it all, walking the entire 3,200 miles in a kilt.

“At the heart of it, I’m just like any other Scottish football fan, I just love my country so much and wanting to go and support them at the World Cup,” Ferguson said. “So, that’s what the kilt signifies. You know, the kilt shows the Tartan Army out here and the lengths that we are willing to go to watch our nation play in the World Cup, which you rightfully pointed out we’ve not been able to do so in 28 years. So it’s such an amazing occasion and for me to be able to wear that symbol of Scottish pride it’s, ah it’s the best thing ever.”

Ferguson has raised over $250,000 for charity so far and Scotland’s first match is on June 13 against Haiti.

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