Search continues for shooter who killed 20-year-old man in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are continuing their search for a drive-by shooter who killed a 20-year-old man Thursday in Haverhill.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was in the front passenger seat of a car at the corner of Washington and Shepard streets when a person in a passing vehicle shot at him, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said.

The driver of the car with the victim inside drove him to City Hall at 4 Summer St. where firefighters began to render medical aid. Paramedics then transported him by ambulance to Merrimac Valley Hospital, where he was airlifted to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. He was later pronounced dead, the DA’s office said.

Friends crouched over candles late Thursday night at a memorial lit for the man gunned down.

Memorial at the scene where at 20 year old man was shot and killed in #Haverhill yesterday. @7News pic.twitter.com/uyyXrrPHiP — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 18, 2018

“Whatever happened, it wasn’t for him. They took a good soul for no reason,” Jairold Jimenez said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

