Search continues for suspects in shooting at Plymouth housing complex

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are still searching for as many as eight suspects, two of which have been identified, in connection with a shooting involving two groups of people at a housing complex in Plymouth on Wednesday morning, officials said.

State police are assisting Plymouth police with the search for the suspects, who allegedly fired shots in the parking lot of the Algonquin Terrace housing complex shortly before 10 a.m.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and later released.

There were no reported injuries.

A discarded handgun was later recovered at a nearby Walgreens, according to Plymouth Police Chief Michael E. Botieri.

Botieri said the incident was not random and that the public is not in danger.

Video from SKY7 HD showed heavily armed SWAT officers searching the area for hours.

Residents reported hearing a series of gunshots before a large police presence arrived on the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, officials announced a “stay in place” order at Plymouth North High School, Plymouth Community Intermediate School, Plymouth Early Childhood Center, Hedge Elementary School, Cold Spring Elementary School, Nathaniel Morton Elementary School and West Elementary School.

Those schools were released 30 minutes late.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)