BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston middle schooler Teddy Demoze was selected to compete in the NBA Math Hoops championship.

The global competition uses NBA and WNBA statistics to help students learn math skills. Demoze will compete against 28 students from the U.S., France, Australia, Mexico, and South Korea.

It starts next week and coincides with the NBA Draft. The final round will be held at the NBA headquarters.

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