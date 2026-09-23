BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Boston on Saturday made a difference, step by step, raising money for research on polycystic kidney disease.

More than 200 people walked along the Charles River to raise awareness for the genetic disorder in which cysts grow on the kidneys.

Race organizer Beth Leven shares a personal connection with the cause.

She has PKD, along with her father, uncle, sister, and several other family members.

Leven said seeing the community come together to make a difference means the world to her.

“It really means a lot to see all these people come together and work to find a cure for this disease,” she said. “We have come a long way but there’s still a long long way to come. Everyone’s story is different. Some people have a long family history, some people are the first ones in their family to have a gene mutated to get the disease, and it’s just really special to me.”

The walk raised more than $100,000.

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