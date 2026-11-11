LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is giving back to people with epilepsy.

For the past five years, Mandy Awuah Boakye has been reading to a patient, Alicia, living with the disease over Zoom every Friday, forming a special connection.

Awuah Boakye, part of the Epilepsy Foundation New England, said it’s the perfect way for Alicia to meet new people.

“I think it’s just pretty impactful, the opportunity she has to interact with somebody outside of the setting she’s in every day,” she said.

The Epilepsy Foundation provides services to people living with epilepsy and their families throughout their lives, including health services, support groups, and camps.

Alicia’s favorite book series? “The Babysitters Club”.

“I dont know who gets more out of it, her or me,” Awuah Boakye said. “It’s a really bright spot in my week and I just love to meet with her, she’s always so joyful and so happy and just brings a lot of joy to my life.”

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