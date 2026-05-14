HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill resident went the extra mile to keep a local park clean.

When Dove Morrissette noticed people had been dumping in Hannah Duston Park, she decided to go the extra mile. The park also had extra brush and fallen trees.

Morrissette cleaned up all the debris and began planting flowers. Before she knew it, the community followed in her footsteps.

“We kinda just wanted to add surprises,” Morrissette said. “Every time someone walks through, they’ll see something different. Like ‘oh! These flowers are coming out now! And just a little joyful surprise.'”

“It took one person to take the initiative and take the first step, and it seems like it’s brought people together,” Rich Hartson said.

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