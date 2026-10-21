NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Today we want to highlight a young advocate who is already working to make a difference in her community.

Mariah Eskel, a senior at North Andover High School, is already working to make a difference in her community.

Eskel partnered with State Senator Bruce Rarr to work on several bills being considered before the legislature.

The bills tackle environmental and economic issues in the state like renewable energy and tax incentives.



Eskel had the opportunity to testify before the leglislature and now she is encouraging those of all ages to get involved in local government.

“I think at first I didn’t really realize how involved you could become as a young person,” she said. “I don’t think I realized that you could just testify before a bill, you don’t even have to be part of a lobby group and I think I just learned how much you can get involved in government and petition for a bill.”

Eskel said she hopes to run for Congress one day and said she’s even considering a presidential run.

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