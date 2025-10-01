NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A milestone decades in the making: the North Reading Fire Department honored the legacy of Deputy Chief Barry Galvin, who retired after 31 years on the team.

The department held a party last week with staff, family, and town workers.

Galvin also served as firefighter, EMT, and captain. He is also an infection control officer, fire education specialist, and certified CPR instructor.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)