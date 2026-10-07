BOSTON (WHDH) - The Record Company Academy in Boston offers free job training for inner-city teens.

During the 12-week program, students ages 14 to 24 can take classes in music business, sound engineering, or music production.

It was founded by Bobby Boyd, who grew up homeless and has now dedicated his career to giving back to young people.

He said music allowed him to find himself during a challenging upbringing, and he wants to help other young people find their voice.

Boyd said students learn vital skills in the music industry.

“The goal of the academy is really to ensure that artists that want to pursue music understand how to actually build a career out of it,” he said. “A lot of folks think about all of the jobs in front of the microphone, but there’s so many jobs behind the microphones.”

The program is run through The Record Co., which offers low-cost studios to artists around Boston.

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