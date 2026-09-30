NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - In North Attleboro, the non-profit organization Wood for Good handcrafts burial flag display cases for veterans’ families.

Founder Dan Bullock said the first case he crafted was for his father, who was a Korean War veteran.

The organization has made and donated more than 200 display cases, with more than half going to the North Attleboro Veteran Services Office.

Bullock said every case comes with a different story.

“Sometimes you do get some emotional or very difficult stories, difficult to hear and I’m sure very difficult to relay,” Bullock said. “In other cases they’re very, very happy stories. Wonderful people who had wonderful lives, did their service, raised their children, and really had a fabulous life, and their families recognize that and celebrate that.”

The organization also makes charcuterie boards and donates the money to local nonprofits.

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