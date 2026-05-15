SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - At Shrewsbury High School, the class of 2026 is doubling up on senior memories. This year’s graduating class has 17 sets of twins, the most ever.

For many students, like Raashid and Khaalid Adbullah, it’s the first time they’ve realized just how unusual that is.

It’s crazy, every single class I had, the other twins, they’re in it,” Raashid said. “I never thought about how wild it is that there are so many twins in the school. It’s pretty cool though.”

For Christian and Ariana Valois, going through high school side by side created a bond only twins really understand.

With so many other twins around them, they say their class stands out.

“What’s unique about our class is how many there are,” Christian said. “That rarity of being common is what makes our class unique.”

Out of 499 seniors, about 7% of the class has a twin. Some are identical, some are fraternal.

Valedictorian Sam Rajwani and his twin sister Lucy say the best part of it all is always having built-in support.

“It feels like you have a built-in best friend, like Lucy’s my best friend,” Sam said.

“I was going to say the same exact thing,” Lucy said. “That’s an actual thing, the twin telepathy thing. There have been times going to school, I’ve come to class, and I had a very specific answer, and my teachers like ‘oh yea Sam said the exact same thing!'”

After years of sharing classes, sports, friend groups, and inside jokes, Sager and Siri Srivatsa say being a twin means always having someone who just gets you.

“We share the same sense of humor, same Instagram reels,” Sager said.

“In school, we have different sets of friends, obviously, but when we come home, it’s like we get to talk about the same classes,” Siri said.

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