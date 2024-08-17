SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A camp counselor for a YMCA in Seekonk has been arrested in Rhode Island on a child porn charge, officials said.

Ryan Minasian, 19, of Pawtucket, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of possession of child pornography.

An investigation into a person sharing files of child pornography over the internet identified Minasian as the one who was transferring the files, according to state police. A search warrant was executed at his home and digital media containing the files were allegedly found at his home.

Minasian was arraigned at Sixth Division District Court by the Honorable Judge Stephen Isherwood and released on $2,500 surety bail. He was ordered not to have unsupervised contact with minors, as well as restricted internet access.

He has been seasonally employed this summer as a camp counselor at the Newman YMCA, located at 472 Taunton Avenue in Seekonk. At this time, there is no evidence of any inappropriate involvement with campers.

As the investigation continues, we ask that anyone with pertinent information regarding Mr. Minasian contact the Rhode Island State Police/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (401) 921-1170.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)