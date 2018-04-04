‘Selfie Kid’ from Super Bowl meets Justin Timberlake at Boston concert

BOSTON (WHDH) — The “Selfie Kid” who went viral during the Super Bowl’s halftime show is getting the chance to meet Justin Timberlake again Wednesday in Boston.

Ryan McKenna, 13, grabbed the nation’s attention when he snapped a selfie with Timberlake during the halftime show at the Super Bowl earlier this year. He said he keeps getting stopped everywhere, with people asking him for selfies. He has also become a social media star too, with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram now after the Super Bowl.

After Ryan was invited on “Ellen” following the Super Bowl, Timberlake invited him to his concert in Boston Wednesday. Timberlake is performing two shows at the TD Garden this week.

“I just want to thank him so much for all these opportunities, like meeting Ellen and all this stuff,” said Ryan. “He’s just a great guy. And I am so happy he took a selfie with me.”

Ryan will meet Timberlake before he goes onstage at 9 p.m.

