MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WHDH) — A semi-truck slammed into a Michigan home, leaving it completely obliterated Wednesday.

An 18-wheeler went out of control when a tire blew around 4 p.m., authorities said.

It swerved across the road, hit a truck and then crashed through a Macomb Township home.

No one was inside the home at the time.

The semi-truck came to a stop in a cemetry behind the house, leaving several tombstones damaged.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.

