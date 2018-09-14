Sen. Warren, other officials tour Lawrence shelter amid ongoing gas emergency

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - U.S. Sens. Liz Warren and Ed Markey joined state and city officials at the Lawrence Senior Center Friday to speak with residents displaced by a massive Merrimack Valley gas emergency that caused dozens of fires, numerous explosions, and left at least one person dead.

While speaking outside the senior center, which has been transformed into an emergency shelter, Warren said she felt it was a “mistake” that Columbia Gas of Massachusetts representatives haven’t publicly addressed their customers after their line was blamed for widespread destruction.

“I just always thinks its a mistake not to come out and talk to people so that they at least know what you know,” Warren said. “And I fully understand that there are times when you don’t know a lot, there are times when you are still trying to gather information.”

Warren said she was disappointed not to receive a call back when she reached out to the company.

Markey said he and Warren are calling for a Congressional hearing aimed at figuring out what caused the explosions and fires and to see if anyone needs to be held responsible. He also said he wanted to ensure that something like this never happens again.

Also touring the facility were Gov. Charlie Baker and Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera.

Just spoke with @SenWarren and @SenMarkey about the explosions and fires in #Lawrence, #Andover and #NorthAndover. She called it a mistake for Columbia Gas to not publicly address this incident right away pic.twitter.com/PWt99xEEJZ — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) September 14, 2018

