NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Senator Elizabeth Warren toured a vaccination site in New Bedford on Wednesday.

The site is located at a former EPA watering facility and is focused on getting essential workers vaccinated, including those working in the seafood industry.

It is set to open next month.

