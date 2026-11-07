BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is suspending service on much of the Green Line through Nov. 15 for repairs.

Beginning today, Green Line stations between North Station and Kenmore are closed, and the entire C Branch is shut down after Kenmore, and the entire E branch is shut down after Copley. For the B branch, service is not running between Kenmore and Babcock streets.

Sections of the line have been shut down multiple times this year to improve signals.

The Fairbanks Street Station will not reopen after the shutdown.

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