BOSTON (WHDH) - The countdown is on for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, and this year’s show is pulling out all the stops to celebrate America.

“We are bringing people together, across the state and the nation, to celebrate Massachusetts, America, and the joy and power of music,” Jan Devereux, Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Jane Lynch will host the celebration, and she recently told 7NEWS it will be epic.

“You’re there to make a, kind of, narrate the folks through a wonderful evening of wonderful patriotic events, and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, we’re only gonna turn 250 once,” Lynch said.

She’ll be joined by a diverse lineup of artists, including Lainey Wilson, Chance The Rapper, and Trombone Shorty, along with Broadway Actress Megan Hilty as a special added guest.

“We have country, hip hop, jazz, funk, and Broadway,” Devereux said. “This year’s stars represent the full range of American music.”

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