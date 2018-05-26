BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities responded to a cemetery in Hyde Park Saturday after a vehicle struck several headstones.

Boston police said an SUV veered off the road and into the grass, breaking several headstones at Fairview Avenue Cemetery. The incident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday.

People visiting the cemetery this Memorial Day Weekend were saddened to see what happened.

“It’s absolutely terrible,” visitor Vittorio Gentile said. “I never, never in life, would I believe anything like this.”

It appears the driver stayed on scene. Police said they are not looking for the driver.

It’s unclear if the incident was intentional or an accident. No charges have been filed at this point.

