DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were hurt in a crash on I-93 South in Dorchester Thursday, with one person in serious condition, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

State police shut down two left lanes on the Expressway, which caused major delays during the evening commute.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

