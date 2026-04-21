RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine of the seventeen people who have been charged in connection with a street takeover in Randolph that endangered motorists and responding officers in October 2025 are set to face a judge on Wednesday.

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, police said large crowds gathered at the intersection of North Main and Oak Streets while cars drifted in the area and did donuts in the roadway. When officers arrived, the first cruiser was surrounded by a crowd, which prevented it from addressing the situation. Fireworks were set off both on top of the car and in the street nearby.

Officials said nearly 100 people were in the roadway at the intersection.

“I’m mad that this is happening, honestly, this chaos,” said Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag. “How do you distinguish at the time whether it’s a shooting of a firearm or firework? You can’t.”

An investigation was launched following the incident, reviewing cruiser dash-cam footage, surveillance video from nearby businesses, and posts on social media.

Messages were recovered and search warrants were obtained to get information from several people who posted to social media, believed to be connected to the takeover.

As a result, 17 people were charged in the incident:

William Cantwell, 19, Warwick, Rhode Island

Divine Niles, 23, Roxbury

Nazeem McLeod, 20, Worcester

Casey Rondeau, 23, Farmington, Maine

Jordan Ryan, 19, Exeter, Rhode Island

Nahom Brook, 23, Boston

Dylan Jordan, 19, Gilmanton, New Hampshire

Nathaniel Urbaez, 22, Dedham

Jaden Williams, 23, Putnam, Connecticut

C. Anthony R. Llenas, 23, Boston

William Martinez, 31, Bronx, New York

Alec Cotto, 23, Taunton

Aidan LaFleche, 19, Springfield

Ashlee Carrier-McLeod, 22, Leicester

Christopher Diaz, 20, Springfield

Hashelyn Cabral, 20, Fitchburg

David Daniels, 20, Fitchburg

“Street takeovers create dangerous conditions for everyone involved, including the responding officers, anyone traveling in that area and residents who live nearby,” said Chief Anthony Marag. “This case required extensive investigative work and strong coordination between multiple law enforcement agencies. I commend our detectives for the time and effort they put into identifying those responsible, and I also want to recognize the patrol officers who faced a volatile situation that night and continued working to keep the community safe.”

Nine of the suspects are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court.

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