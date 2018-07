TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A white shark sighting near a Cape Cod beach Monday forced officials to close the area to swimming for one hour.

The shark was spotted north of Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro about 1 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The water was closed for swimming for an hour.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)