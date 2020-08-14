TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark was spotted feeding on a seal near the shoreline of a Cape Cod beach on Thursday.
The shark, which was estimated to be about 7- to 8-feet long, was roughly 15 feet from the shore of Longnook Beach in Truro, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
The conservancy is reminding beachgoers that August through October are the peak months for shark activity off the coast of the Cape.
Swimmers are urged to pay attention to signs posted at the beach, listen to lifeguards and follow safety tips.
