SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sharon High School students returned Monday to a somber campus after a student was seriously injured on the football field Thursday.

School officials said 15-year-old Rohan Shukla suffered a traumatic brain injury during a football game on Thanksgiving.

“He got hit on the field and just limped to the sidelines and then he just collapsed on the field. It was a really sight to see. It was really sad,” said Rishab Kini, a senior and basketball player at Sharon High School.

Students said an ambulance quickly responded during the game against Oliver Ames High in Easton. The remainder of the game was canceled.

“It was a really traumatic experience almost, because that’s something you don’t really see often and it’s something you don’t really want to see often,” said Neel Kapur, a freshman soccer player.

Superintendent of Schools Peter J. Botelho released a statement, sending prayers to the Shukla family. It said Rohan’s parents and twin brother want privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

“… When one of the members of our community suffers in such a disturbing incident, it is understandable for his classmates, staff, and community members to respond with fear, sadness, and questions,” Botelho and SHS Principal Kristen Keenan said in the statement.

The school offered counseling over the weekend and urged parents to speak to their kids.

Shukla is being treated at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Brain injury experts say there is hope he can recover and live a normal life.

Chris Nowinski, the former Harvard football player and professional wrester-turned-neuroscientist has studied CTE, the brain disease caused by repeated concussions.

“I have met former football players who had catastrophic injuries in high school, who did go on to being back to 100 percent or near-100 percent. So, it’s certainly possible with the right rehabilitation and some good luck,” Nowinski said.

