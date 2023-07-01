BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a driver in a speeding pickup truck slammed into the back of a stopped vehicle in Mattapan on Friday, setting off a chain-reaction crash that sent four people to the hospital.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Blue Hill Avenue around 4:15 p.m. found several damaged vehicles and assisted in transporting the injured to hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

The roadway was temporarily closed to traffic while an accident reconstruction team could conduct an investigation.

The cause of the crash remain under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

