TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An early morning shooting at a house party in Taunton on Sunday left one man dead and seven other people hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Weir Street around 12:30 a.m. determined a large party had been taking place and several attendees were still on scene, according to a statement issued by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

After an investigation, police were able to identify eight shooting victims from the gathering, all of whom are in their early twenties.

Zirovick Depina, 22, of Brockton, was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Of the remaining victims, one is in serious but stable condition.

“Every weekend, every weekend until like two or three in the morning cops are here,” James Andrade said, a neighbor. “A lot of kids here; there are six kids in this building alone.”

Andrade says late-night parties have been a constant issue.

“A little uncomfortable, a little uncomfortable because that shouldn’t happen in an area like this, especially with the police so close,” Andrade said. “And, like I said, they’re partying every night, and they shouldn’t be doing something like that that late at night.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Taunton police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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