BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after being shot at a gathering in Brockton following a World Cup match, police said.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire after hundreds of people gathered in the Main Street area after a World Cup match around midnight Saturday found at least four people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Brockton police. All four were taken to be treated.

No additional information was immediately available.

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