HENNIKER, N.H. (WHDH) - A shooting that left three people injured near New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire early Sunday morning has been deemed an isolated incident involving house party guests, authorities announced as they continue their investigation.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at 4 Bridge St. around 3 a.m. learned that someone had shown a firearm before discharging it twice, leaving three people injured, Merrimack County Attorney Robin Davis and Henniker Police Chief Matthew French said in a joint press release.

The victims, who authorities say did not appear to have been targeted, were transported to a local hospital and released later that day.

The incident prompted New England College to order a shelter-in-place.

As part of an investigation, the majority of the roughly 60 people who attended the house party have been interviewed, Davis and French said. The attendees included students of New England College and other individuals who do not attend the college.

The focus of the investigation is reportedly directed toward those who are believed to have traveled to Henniker from out-of-town or out-of-state.

Community members are encouraged to be vigilant but Davis and French say the incident no longer poses an immediate risk.

As an added precaution, there will be a heightened presence of law enforcement in Henniker and throughout the college campus.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the New Hampshire State Police Tip Line at 603-MCU-TIPS or email MCU@dos.nh.gov.

