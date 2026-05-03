Happy Sunday! Today will be a cooler day, but at least we have some warmer weather ahead this week to look forward to.

Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 50s.

The widespread rain on the Cape will clear out later this morning, and the rest of the day we’ll just stick with a chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle.

If you’ll be out for the Walk for Hunger today in Boston, the weather is looking great! Dress for temperatures in the 40s and 50s with an increasing wind.

Skies become mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday will feature lots of sun with warm highs into the mid to upper 60s! Just a warning: it’ll be cooler on the Cape in the upper 50s and low 60s.

It will be breezy again, especially in the afternoon.

Tuesday is the pick of the week! We’ll be sunny and start off near 50 degrees with very warm highs into the upper 70s! Winds will be a bit breezy again, but that’s part of the reason we’ll be so warm!

Wednesday we’ll reach the upper 60s with a breeze and rain chances toward the afternoon. That rain chance will linger into your Thursday making for a wet day near 60 degrees. Friday: low 60s and partly sunny. Saturday: chance for showers and low 60s. Stay tuned!