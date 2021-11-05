WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents are voicing their frustrations in Wilmington after learning that the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office will not be pressing criminal charges against a teacher who has been accused of child abuse.

This revelation came as a major blow to several families who claim their special needs children, many of whom are non-verbal, were hurt at the hands of this Wildwood School educator.

“The day we found out…was probably the hardest day of my life as a mother,” said Jennifer, who says her son was one of the victims. “They repeated utterly that they were sorry but unfortunately as we’ve been told before … children make terrible witnesses, children with special needs make the worst.”

7NEWS first broke the story after Jennifer, and several other parents began noticing marks on their children. In a picture, a measuring tape is held up against Jennifer’s 6-year-old son’s back to mark the location and severity of the bruising.

In June, the Department of Children and Families conducted an investigation into the allegations and found both neglect and abuse had been perpetrated at the Wildwood School.

At a meeting in August an independent investigator, who was hired by the district, confirmed those findings.

It is because of this parents say they are so stunned to learn of the district attorney’s decision.

“I was not expecting it. It hadn’t really been an option in how I saw this playing out,” said Katy who says her son was among those hurt by the teacher. “There were three of them who had bruises at the same time. It should have been a sure thing.”

7NEWS reached out to the DA’s office and were told they can not speak to specific cases but that, “… there are many reasons why an investigation may not have led to charges. This includes, primarily, our assessment as to whether we have sufficient evidence to sustain our high burden of proof.”

The families say they have hired attorney Steve Bergel to take up the case and are not giving up.

“It would have legs in the civil system and it certainly has more than legs. It has a whole body,” Bergel said.

While the parents say they want justice, they also want change.

“I can’t take back what happened to my child but I’m sure as hell gonna make sure it doesn’t happen to somebody else’s kid.”

They will be pushing for camera to be placed in the special needs classrooms so there will be a record of what happens inside.

