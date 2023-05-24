SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shrewsbury police officers who rescued a man stuck neck-deep in mud earlier this year were honored this week for their quick thinking.

The incident happened at Shrewsbury’s Flint Pond on Feb. 13. 7NEWS later spoke with the man involved, who said he was at the pond with his girlfriend when remote control boats he was operating got stuck in the mud. The man, Justin Schmautz, said he tried to retrieve the boats only to end up sinking.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and were able to pull Schmautz to safety.

Months later, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. recognized officers Alex Desimone, Dillon Zona and Tyler Vlass along with Sgt. Mark Sklut at the Shrewsbury Police Station for their work to save Schmautz.

“Being a team is a force multiplier,” Early said. “They all worked to get Justin out.”

“Justin called the officers afterwards his dream team and I couldn’t agree more,” Early continued.

Officers credited their training with saving Schmautz.

“I am glad we were able to get him out,” Desimone said in a statement. “It’s a good feeling to help somebody when they need it.”

“When I arrived on scene that day, I saw my officers working together and as a team to help a person in need,” Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson separately said. “This is why officers serve, to protect people and I couldn’t be prouder of my officers, as I am daily of all of them.”

