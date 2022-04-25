BOSTON (WHDH) - Subway trains on part of the Blue Line will be replaced by shuttle buses for the next weeks to allow crews to continue work on infrastructure updates in the Harbor Tunnel that will improve flood resilience and travel time, according to the MBTA.

Shuttle buses will replace trains between Airport and Bowdoin stations beginning Monday, April 25, and lasting through Sunday, May 8, transit officials said.

The shuttles will run all day, serve downtown stations in a one-way, outbound loop, drop off but not pick up riders at State station, and skip the Bowdoin station stop.

Riders who usually take the Blue Line from State or Bowdoin can transfer to the shuttles at Government Center. Express shuttles will not stop at Maverick.

The Silver Line 3 can be used as an alternative at Airport station for service to downtown Boston. Riders at Logan Airport should take the Silver Line 1 to South Station for service to downtown Boston.

The MBTA will also run special ferry service between Lewis Mall and Long Wharf North. Riders can show a CharlieCard or CharlieTicket to board.

During the service disruptions, crews will replace 1,800 feet of track, inspect tunnel and drainage systems, seal leaks, and perform other preventive maintenance on the tunnel.

