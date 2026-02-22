BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in East Boston late Saturday night downed a utility pole, police said.

Crews responding to a reported crash on McClellan Highway around 10 p.m. found the driver suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Traffic was diverted away from the area until the wires and damaged pole could be removed from the roadway.

