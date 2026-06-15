BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two sisters were killed in a fire at a home in Bellingham early Monday morning.

Crews arrived to heavy flames in the back of the house on Temi Road around 1 a.m.

Fire chief William Miller said crews pulled two older adults from the house, who were taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

“They mounted an aggressive interior attack and tried to make the rescue; they knew there were still two occupants in the house,” Miller said.

Loved ones gathered at the home all morning. Neighbors say they’re heartbroken by the news.

“The whole thing breaks my heart,” Cheryl Giancola said. “Just knowing they weren’t able to get out.”

As a result of the fire, Miller shared a broader message to the public.

“We always talk about smoke detectors saving lives — we talk about changing smoke detectors twice a year like we do our clocks. I think we need to check them on a regular basis and make sure we have working smoke detectors in our homes,” Miller said.

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