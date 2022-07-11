ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A skydiver is in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after their parachute appeared to have malfunctioned, causing them to land on the roof of a nearby warehouse Sunday evening.

The skydiver went to Jumptown Skydiving in Orange.

The Orange Fire Rescue EMS was seen using a ladder to reach the roof of the warehouse where the skydiver landed.

The skydiver was then transported by helicopter to a hospital.

