(WHDH) — Slippery driving conditions caused by a winter storm led to spin-outs and crashes across the state on Sunday.

In Bourne, one driver skidded off the snow-covered snow and into the woods.

In Beverly, another motorist went off the highway and crashed into a wooded area.

Ans in Harwich, a firefighter rescued a woman after her vehicle got stuck in a large puddle in the median.

