HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was hurt after a small plane flipped over upon landing at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis Thursday afternoon, according to Hyannis Fire, Barnstable Police, and Cape Cod Gateway Airport.

Cape Cod Gateway Airport said the privately-owned, experimental aircraft overturned upon landing at approximately 3:30 p.m., causing airport operations to temporarily shut down. The flight originated from Falmouth Airport.

Barnstable police said the pilot, who was the only person on board the plane, suffered minor injuries and was treated by the Hyannis Fire Department at the scene.

Cape Cod Gateway Airport said Hyannis Fire and Barnstable police worked to contain a small fuel leak that seeped into grass along the runway. It said the incident did not cause any damage to the runway, and the plane was released by local FAA officials.

Airport operations resumed at approximately 4:15 p.m., according to airport officials.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

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