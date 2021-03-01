MIAMI (WHDH) — A pilot’s emergency landing turned a road into a runway, leaving drivers shocked as the small plane merged into oncoming traffic in Miami Saturday afternoon.

The pilot of a single-engine Piper J-5A Cub touched down on Krome Avenue, about one and a half miles from Tamiami Executive Airport.

Juliette Vega-Gonzalez and Anthony Gonzalez witnessed the scene unfold.

“I started seeing the shadows on the trees on the side of Krome Avenue and it looked like a big bird and then I looked over the windshield and I noticed that there was a plane flying over us,” Vega-Gonzalez recalled.

“When I saw it, it was already kind of going to the side and going the opposite way of traffic and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s going down,'” Gonzalez said.

Vega-Gonzalez says thankfully cars stopped to let the plane land.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot is OK and that they are investigating what caused the emergency landing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)