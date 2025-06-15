BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses were replacing Orange Line Service between Stony Brooke and Green Street on the southbound side of the tracks Saturday night after minor smoking was reported on the third rail, officials said.

The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. and MBTA personnel responded to the scene to assess the issue.

The cause is under investigation and there were no reported injuries.

