BOSTON (WHDH) - The morning commute was smooth sailing as thousands of Boston Public School students headed back to school, marking the first true test of the Orange Line shutdown.

BPS said it estimates almost 5,000 students in the district ride the Orange Line. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the school district has been working closely with the MBTA, which provided ambassadors across 10 stations to help students get to school.

“We have added capacity not only on shuttle buses that run along that span but on yellow buses,” said Wu. “More than 500 students opted back into yellow bus service given what’s happening.”

The MBTA also set up shuttle bus routes for students who travel the entire span of the Orange Line.

One parent, who dropped off his child at a shuttle bus, said he isn’t sure it will be the right move going forward and is concerned his child will be marked late to school due to the shuttle buses.

“I know the shuttle bus is very hard but in the future, I hope it will be better for us,” he said.

The acting superintendent of Boston Public Schools said students will still be able to get breakfast and won’t be marked tardy if they arrive after the first bell due to the shutdown.

